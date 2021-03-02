A tangible sign of just how hot Montana’s real estate market is at the moment comes in the form of a liability disclaimer.
The Montana Association of Realtors last year added a form to its site that signals a buyer has not viewed a property in-person before making a purchase offer.
The number of buyers purchasing a property sight-unseen has gone up in the past year, mostly due to COVID-19, but also because of unrest on the West Coast, the increase in remote work opportunities and the fact that younger buyers are more comfortable with conducting business online, said Candis Dorsch, president of the Montana Association of Realtors.
Some residents in the northern county communities, such as Montana City, have even recounted stories of cold calls by real estate agents representing out-of-state buyers looking to buy a piece of the Big Sky.
And while the real estate market in Jefferson County may not be as hot as Missoula or Bozeman, where median housing prices have shown up to six-figure increases in the past year, inventory here is tight and prices are going up, as indicated by what is available on popular real estate websites such as Realtor.com and Zillow.
According to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the median house value in Jefferson City was $282,700 as of an estimate given in July of 2019, up 18% since 2014. Given the increasing interest in Montana real estate, some believe this estimate will have risen for the year 2020.
Jeff Yanzick of Realty 406 LLC works mainly in Boulder and Helena. He said many of his clients this past summer, “more than ever before,” were from out of state — specifically California, Oregon, and Washington. And, according to Yanzick, there is no sign of the demand for Montana property declining, even in the winter months. “I suspect it will stay that way until the interest rates start climbing back up.”
“They are selling there for quite a bit and buying here for a lot cheaper,” he said.
All that activity has been reflected in housing prices, with the most dramatic changes in the northern end of the county — an area that is already more affluent than its southern neighbors.
Of five houses in Jefferson City that sold within the last four months, all but one sold over the appraised value for 2020. One home, a five-bedroom three-bath on more than two acres in Jefferson City sold for 111% over the appraised value--the appraisal listed on Montana Cadastral was $224,585 and the final sale price was $475,000. On average, the homes sold for 134% of their appraised value — or 34% over the asking price.
Sanjay Talwani, Public Information Officer for the Montana Department of Revenue, confirmed the appraisal values listed on Cadastral are “the market value at the time of the appraisal.”
In Montana City, houses currently on the market are listed well above their appraisals, as shown on Montana Cadastral. One home, a five-bedroom three-bath property, is listed at 59% above the appraised value. Another home in the same area is listed for 34% above appraised value on Montana Cadastral.
When it comes to competition for homes, many Jefferson County residents can’t compete, said Yanzick.
“This year I’ve had more cash buyers than I’ve ever had …” said Yanzick.
“In Helena, through our office, you list a price and you get multiple offers. Then you get into a kind of bidding war and they end up going over asking price,” he said.
“A couple of years ago the market wasn’t like that. It’s been just within the past six to eight months that we’ve actually seen bidding wars like that,” Yanzick said.
His own experience with bidding wars has been with clients who have all viewed property within a week of the listing. “They’ll list the property on a Monday and they won’t look at any offers until Thursday …. come Thursday morning, for instance my last one, I had six offers on Thursday. When that happens it usually drives the price up,” he said.
For Yanzick, this is the first time in his real estate career that there haven’t been multiple houses for sale in downtown Boulder.
“That’s just odd,” he said.
And those that go on the market, tend to move quickly.
One older mobile home came up for sale recently asking for only cash buyers, and it was listed as pending within a week.
Dorsch said that Montana’s housing inventory is at an all-time low and interest rates are almost free.
Combine that with the pandemic and the desire of people to have more space, and the whole Rocky Mountain region is now “definitely a destination of choice,” she said.
