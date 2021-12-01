Ranchers looking to feed their cattle through winter—and themselves for the evening—can do both at a Montana State University Extension Rancher Roundtable in Boulder next week.
Held 5:30–7 p.m. on Dec. 8 in Volunteer Hall at the Jefferson County fairground, the Rancher Roundtable will offer dinner, sponsored by Northwest Farm Credit Services, and "will discuss ways to make your hay and available forage go the extra mile," according to an announcement from Kaleena Miller, the MSU Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Madison and Jefferson counties.
MSU Beef Cattle Specialist Megan Van Emon will speak at the event, which "will provide the opportunity for you to think outside the box with alternative feeds and reflect on your current practices and opportunities for improvement in supplementation while maintaining proper health and nutrition for your cattle during challenging times," the announcement stated.
To attend, RSVP by this Friday, Dec. 3, to (406) 287-3282 or kaleena.miller1@montana.edu. Attendees can notify the office of dietary restrictions and inquire about physical access by calling that number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.