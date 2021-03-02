The Bull Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is raising the roof on its valley station, located at mile marker 22 on Montana 69. The department recently added a new water tender to its fleet and was going to move the older one to the valley station but it wouldn’t fit under the door, according to Chief Cory Kirsch. “Nothing but small trucks would fit under this door without some major modification. We talked about just building a new station with larger doors but that would be a huge investment for the fire district at this time so we decided to just modify the existing station. Shane Maichel (used to be Boulder’s fire chief and owner of Royal Construction) gave us a great deal on this project so we decided to go ahead with it,” said Kirsch. The station will now have a 12-foot door so the department will be able to put just about any of its equipment in there, said Kirsch. (Diana McFarland/Boulder Monitor)
