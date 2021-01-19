JEFFERSON COUNTY —If you are currently using tobacco whether it be cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes, or a combination of these and looking to quit, the Montana Tobacco Quit Line can help. With new and updated programs, you can quit your way by finding the program, coaching style, and cessation medication that best fits your quit needs and preferred method of communication. The Quit Line has helped over 100,000 Montanans and it can help you too.
Free Chantix
The Montana Tobacco Quit Line starting January 1, 2021 will offer three months of free Chantix, while supplies last.
The Quit Line also offers eight weeks of free Nicotine Replacement Therapy as well as three months of reduced cost Bupropion.
Online Chat
In addition to phone coaching, the Montana Tobacco Quit Line now offers online chat for all Montanans. Online chat is live coaching via chat from the website. Start chatting with a coach by going to QuitNowMontana.com, clicking on Live Chat at the bottom of the page and typing “chat with a coach,” or typing “chat with a coach” in the pop up chat box that says “How can we help you today?” Those enrolling in coaching via chat are eligible for free and reduced-cost quit medications.
Young Adult Program
The Montana Tobacco Quit Line now offers the Young Adult Program for Montanans between 18-24 years of age. The program has all the benefits of the general Quit Line but includes a new feature: live texting with a coach. To access the texting feature, young adults send a text to 36072 and automated interactive text messages will begin arriving. At any time during the automated text messages, a young adult can text “coach” if they want to interact with a live coach. Coaches in this program are specially trained to work with young adults and help them quit tobacco while navigating the challenges specific to their lives.
“Texting and chatting are becoming a preferred method of communication. These program enhancements allow the Quit Line to reach more Montanans looking to quit in their own way. Now Montanans can quit tobacco either by web, phone, chat or text,” says Nicole Palmer, Tobacco Prevention Specialist of the Jefferson County Tobacco Use Prevention Program.
Quit Now Montana Pregnancy Program
The Quit Now Montana Pregnancy Program offers pregnant callers 9 free coaching sessions with a dedicated female coach and increased cash incentives with each completed coaching call. Pregnant women will receive $20 for completed coaching calls while pregnant and $30 for completed coaching calls post-partum.
American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line
The Montana Tobacco Use Prevention Program is excited to announce a new dedicated phone number for the American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line: 1-855-5AI-QUIT. In addition to a new dedicated number, there is also a brand new website for the American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line. Visit MTAmericanIndianQuitLine.com to check out the new site. The American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line offers support, sensitivity and understanding. The American Indian coaches speak to the culture and help tribal members quit commercial tobacco while still honoring their traditional tobacco ways.
Montanans who utilize the Quit Line have a quit rate of 36%, which is significantly higher than people who try quitting alone, 4-7%. For more information on the Montana Tobacco Quit Line’s programs and benefits, visit QuitNowMontana.com and click on “Quit Your Way.”
Call or visit online today.
Montana Tobacco Quit Line: 1-800-QUIT-NOW or QuitNowMontana.com
American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line: 1-855-5AI-QUIT or MTAmercianIndianQuitLine.com
My Life, My Quit (Under 18): 1-855-891-9989 or MyLifeMyQuit.com
