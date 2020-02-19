“Through with Chew Week,” an entire week dedicated to educating Montanans about the health risks of smokeless tobacco and the health benefits of quitting, is Feb. 16-22.
Smokeless tobacco can cause cancer of the mouth, tongue, cheek, gum, esophagus and pancreas, as well as gum disease, tooth decay and tooth loss. Here in Montana, the usage rates of smokeless tobacco are higher than the national average for both male youth (10%) and male adults (12%).
The Montana Tobacco Quit Line helps with quitting all forms of tobacco use. It offers eight weeks of free nicotine patches, gum, and lozenges as well as reduced cost prescription medications when you enroll.
The Montana Tobacco Quit Line offers three programs:
- My Life, My Quit is a text/chat-based program specifically for youth under the age of 18. To learn more, visit mylifemyquit.com or text “Start my quit” to 855-891-9989.
- The American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line (855-372-0037) connects callers with American Indian coaches.
- The Quit Now Montana Pregnancy Program connects pregnant callers with a dedicated female coach and offers cash incentives for completed coaching calls.
The Quit Line, along with FDA-approved cessation medications available through enrollment, is a proven and effective way to help you quit tobacco use successfully. People who use the Quit Line are 7 to 10 times more likely to quit than if they were to try alone.
To enroll, call 800-784-8669 or visit www.QuitNowMontana.com.
Nicole Palmer is the tobacco prevention specialist for Jefferson County.
