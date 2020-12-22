Have you noticed the white minivan driving around the City of Boulder with the advertising “Whitehall Public Transportation”? Whitehall Public Transportation is actively working in Boulder providing transit services to those in need. Services began in July 2020, and due to the pandemic, passenger services have been slow to evolve. But they are still available to everyone in Boulder on Tuesdays.
One regular passenger from the town of Boulder is Don Bruffey.
Bruffey is going to physical therapy in Boulder and has been for several months now.
“I could never make it to my appointments if it weren’t for the services of Whitehall Public Transportation because I cannot drive. The driver is always on time and willing to assist me with opening doors and making sure I am safely loaded and unloaded from the vehicle. She is also courteous and a very cautious driver. I appreciate everything WPT has done for me and Boulder is a better place because of this service,” said Bruffey.
Whitehall Public Transportation will assist with medical/ therapeutic appointments in town and will drive to Helena twice a month on Tuesdays as well. To learn more, call 877-287-3156.
