BasinBoardjpg.jpg

From left, Basin Water and Sewer Board Treasurer DeDe Rhodes, President Jason Norman, Director Nancy Smallwood and new member Gail Hale lead a town hall meeting at Basin Community Hall on Feb. 5. (Charlie Denison/The Monitor)

After two town hall meetings and several public board meetings, the Basin Water and Sewer Board made a motion on Feb. 9 to unanimously approve a $760,000 option from Triple Tree Engineering Inc. to replace service lines from the main line to the property line with meters and meter pits.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.