Pam Hanna

Nursing has been an important part of my adult life. I have enjoyed and learned from many different work environments during my years as a nurse. When I moved from private sector nursing to public health nursing eight years ago, a new learning curve began. I soon discovered my patient was no longer one individual, it was a community. That community could be the size of a family or the size of a county. Caring for an entire community required a broader view of health and healing. 

