September is National Preparedness Month. Every community can prepare to be ready to respond to an emergency whether it is an infectious disease outbreak, a chemical release, or a natural disaster. We, as individuals, can also become better prepared for personal emergencies or hazards.
The goal of National Preparedness Month is to encourage individuals and families to take proactive steps in planning for potential hazards, such as natural disasters, severe weather events, or other emergencies. During National Preparedness Month, Jefferson County Public Health encourages community members to participate in becoming better prepared by engaging in some essential elements of preparedness. Implementing the following ideas can help secure your home and family while contributing to community resilience.
Make a Plan - Make a plan, practice your plan, and adapt your plan as your family’s needs change. See more information at Ready.gov
Build an Emergency Kit - A supply kit with basic family needs is essential. Check out the supply list provided by ready.gov.
Be informed – You can receive important emergency alerts by registering for CodeRED by ONSOLVE for emergency notifications. This service is offered through Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and Jefferson County Disaster and Emergency Services. CodeRED is free and available to all Jefferson County residents. To register, contact the Jefferson County Health Department at (406) 225-4007. Embrace the spirit of this awareness month.
