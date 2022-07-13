In June, Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Floodplain Outreach Specialist Tiffany Lyden, Jefferson County Floodplain Administrator Megan Bullock and others involved with DNRC and the Federal Emergency Management Agency hosted two open houses in Jefferson County, one at the fairgrounds in Boulder and one at the Montana City Fire Station.
During the meeting in Boulder, Lyden couldn't help but comment on the serendipitous timing of the chats.
"Some parts of our state are unfortunately experiencing some unprecedented flooding," she said.
In June, floodwaters devastated Stillwater, Park and Carbon counties, stranding residents and tourists and causing monumental amounts of damage, destroying homes and bridges in its path.
These catastrophic events served as a reminder to take a look at floodplain maps. Such reminders continue to occur, as flash flooding in downtown Helena Sunday, July 3 caused more damage and sparked more concern that such a catastrophe could happen in Jefferson County. And, when it comes to flooding, it's good to be proactive.
"The purpose of floodplain mapping is to identify areas at risk of getting flooded before we have a flood event," Lyden said. "We try to keep people out of harm's way and reduce damage to houses and buildings."
A few years back, Jefferson County requested getting updated, better information to protect the public from a devastating flood event, Lyden said. Studies have been conducted with the help of DNRC and FEMA, and this information will be used for updated flood studies that will eventually replace the current floodplain maps. This will include the northern part of the county – Prickly Pear, Warm Springs Creek, Clancy Creek and Buffalo Creek – where there is currently no floodplain map.
Updating floodplain maps is a collaborative effort, Lyden said.
"The state, the federal government, the federal emergency management agency, Jefferson County, Whitehall, Boulder and counties and towns around the state work together to try to identify and map flood risks," she said. "We do the best we can to map those areas at risk of flooding based on the information we have at the time."
The current floodplain maps (known as flood insurance rate maps) are maintained by FEMA. They are periodically updated when new information is available.
“These maps are not going to show what’s at risk with any old flood event,” Lyden said. “What’s put on these maps are those areas that have a high risk of getting flooded when we have a 100-year flood event. Now, that’s kind of a misnomer because some people think if we have a 100-year flood event we’re not going to have another one for another 100 years. Rather than think of it in years, a better way to think of it is that a flood event has a one percent chance of occurring in any given year.”
It's critical for maps to get updated to most accurately reflect what's at risk, Lyden said. This is certainly the case for Jefferson County, as the floodplain maps were put together in 1978, reprinted in 1986, but essentially have not been updated. A review is overdue, Lyden said, especially considering Jefferson County experienced a historic flood in 1981.
A number of people in attendance recalled this flood, and the memory of the event served as inspiration for them to attend.
“Most people wanted to know what the draft maps showed for their property and particularly for their house,” Lyden said.
The draft maps, Lyden added, are not expected to be finalized until most-likely 2024, but the county and state want to get the drafts in the hands of the public. It's a lengthy public review process, which includes a formal comment period that will happen sometime in 2023.
"Your review is a really important part of this process," Lyden said. "If you see errors or things that just don't look right we want to know that. Your feedback is very important."
To view the draft map, go to www.floodplain.mt.gov/jefferson.
The flood maps show risks for 100-year flood events as well as 500-year flood events. People can navigate the site by clicking the blue "draft map viewer" button. Viewers can then use the search icon to see how their location is affected.
Lyden wants people to know that "no flood risk" on the map does not necessarily mean "no flood risk."
"This is an important year for us to know floods bigger than 100-year or 500-year events can and do occur," she said, "and they can cause a lot of damage, as we've seen in other parts of the state."
