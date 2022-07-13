Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.