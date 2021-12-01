Starting today, donors of $20 or more to Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County will receive a portrait of their pet in return for their generosity—and the art is intentionally less than purrfect.
This year's "Poorly Drawn Pet Pawtraits Fundraiser" runs Dec. 1–10, according to an announcement from Animal Shelter and Care Committee. Donors of $20 or more during that time can email a photo of their pet and receive back an email containing a digital image of a hand-drawn amateur portrait of their pet, created by volunteer students and adults from across the county, according to the organization. For an additional $5, donors can receive a mailed copy of the original drawing, signed by the volunteer artist.
Donors of $50 or more will receive a personalized Christmas tree ornament featuring the artwork.
Fund will go toward construction of an animal shelter in Boulder, the announcement stated.
For more information, call (406) 225-4334, email asccshelter@gmail.com or go to https://animalshelterandcarecommittee.org/upcoming-fundraisers/ online.
