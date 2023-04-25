ortunate enough to have a meet last week. The weather hasn’t wanted to cooperate much so far, but spring is finally upon us – as is the state tournament – and the teams are doing well when it counts.
The track teams were in Bozeman last Saturday for the Manhattan Christian meet. The boys team took third and the girls team took fourth in the large meet.
Kaynen Martin took sixth in the javelin throw with a throw of 127’7”, Jace Oxarart took fourth in the 100-meter race with a time of 11.84. He also took first in the javelin with a trow of 153’9”. Logan Hornung took eighth in the 800 meter with a time of 2:11.64. He also took sixth in the 1600 meter with a time of 5:01.33. Luke Mest took second in the 1600 meter with a time of 4:40.76 and took first in the 3200 meter with a time of 10:09.93. Dylan Root took first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.34 and took first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 40.76. Root also took third in the high jump at 5’8’. Hunter Stevens took eighth in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.68, took second in the high jump at 5’ 10” and second in the triple jump at 42’3”. The 4X 100 meter relay team of Luke Strizich, Root, Jace Oxarart and Luke Oxarart took second with a time of 44.76. The 4X 400 meter relay team of Jace Oxarart, Jack Johnson, Luke Oxarart and Root took fourth with a time of 3:39.63. Tavan McMaster took seventh in the shot put at 39’10” and seventh in the discus at 117’3”. Luke Oxarart took fifth in the shot put at 40’9”, second in the 200 meter with a time of 23.87 and fifth in the javelin at 134’4. Dylan Stevens took tenth in the shot put at 38’1”, Dalton Noble took second in shot put at 46’9. Noble also took fourth in the discus at 126’ 2.50”. Zach Anderson took ninth in the high jump at 5’4”. Strizich took eighth place in the long jump at 18’7.25” and John Armstrong took fifth in the pole vault at 8’.
For the girls, the team took fourth place. Clare Ronayne took fifth in the 100 meter at 13.48 and second in the 200 meter with a time of 27.29. MacKenzie Layng took third in the 200 meter with a time of 29.99 and took first in the javelin at 113’10”. Emma McCauley took first in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.72. She also took third in the long jump at 15’4” and fourth in the triple jump at 34’. The 4X 100 meter relay team of Maddy Averill, McCauley, Ronayne and Layng took second with a time of 52.67. Renae Parker took second in the 3200 in 12:06,82, Averill took 9th in the long jump at 14’.
Parker qualified for State in the 3200, Dalton Noble qualified in the shot put and Emma McCauley in the triple jump.
The kids who have had top-10 finishes in the west were in Missoula on Tuesday, April 25. The teams will be in Helena on Thursday, April 27 for the small schools meet and in Butte for the Butte Central meet on Saturday, April 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.