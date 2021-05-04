Eight officers and delegates from Oro Fino Chapter, National Society Daughters of the Amercan Revolution attended the 118th State Conference in Butte April 21-24. Veronica Bovee-Anderson, Chapter regent and State Society vice regent, received an historic preservation award for her leadership to install the plaque at Pioneer Cabin on Last Chance Gulch; Gale Kramlick, treasurer and Montana City resident, was honored for services to veterans and purchasing wreaths for the veterans cemetery at Fort Harrison. From left: Kathy Whittle Dreyer, Maradell Elizabeth Binko, Ann Englehart Desch, Dorothy White Oliveira, Veronica Bovee-Anderson, Jane Lee Hamman, Gale Kramlick and Kimberly Morski Leffler.
