Original artwork, dog and cat goodie baskets, jewelry and more are just some of the offerings available for purchase through the Animal Shelter and Care Committee’s first online auction.
It is part of the organization’s continued effort to raise money to build a permanent animal shelter in Jefferson County.
The auction is April 11 through May 9, but those wanting to begin browsing or register to bid, can do so now at https://animalshelterandcarecommittee.org/animal-shelter-and-care-committee-online-auction
“The more successful the auction and other upcoming fundraising efforts are the sooner the construction phase can get under way,” said AS&CC Secretary and Treasurer Cheryl Haasakker.
Due to COVID-19, the organization has turned to virtual events, such as the “Poorly Drawn Pet Pawtraits” and virtual scavenger hunt events. This summer the organization is planning to host its annual dog walk — and all events are open to both residents and non-residents of Jefferson County.
The proposed animal shelter would be located at 23 Muskrat Lane on 2.6 acres owned by the City of Boulder, according to Haasakker.
The city has awarded the AS&CC a long term land lease for this purpose, said Haasakker.
So far, the organization has raised a little more than $11,000 toward the effort, according to Haasakker. The overall cost for the proposed animal shelter, wth equipment and enclosures, is just over $700,000, said Haasakker, adding that the estimate does not include supply and labor discounts or in-kind donations.
The organization works with local law enforcement to operate a foster care program that cares for lost and found dogs in the county until their owners are found. The AS&CC is also looking for foster care homes in the Boulder area and to expand its foster care program for cats, said Haasakker.
The organization sponsors local spay and neuter and vaccination clinics in the county. A low cost animal shot clinic is scheduled for Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. to noon at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds and no appointment is necessary. A spay and neuter clinic is set for April 10-11 at the Jefferson High School south gym. Appointments for this clinic are required.
Last year, a mill levy attempt by Jefferson County to assist with funding the animal shelter failed, and currently the county does not have the funding to address animal control and related services, according to Haasakker.
“Realizing the goal to build the shelter is a hard climb to raise the needed construction funds, the AS&CC is committed to fulfill this need for Jefferson County no matter how long it takes. To successfully reach this goal, the building project has been split into four phases. The AS&CC’s goal is to raise the needed funds to accomplish each phase and start the construction before moving onto the next construction phase,” said Haasakker in an email to the Monitor.
The four phases include:
• Phase one: Groundwork, utilities to the site, foundation poured and erect the 50’ X 100’ steel framed metal exterior building frame.
• Phase two: Install property security fencing, heating/ air, installation, electrical, partial indoor finish construction of spay/neuter treatment and aftercare rooms, 10 dog kennel runs and 15 cat enclosures.
• Phase three: Complete indoor finish construction; install remaining equipment, dog kennel runs and cat enclosures.
• Phase four: Install outdoor dog activity/exercise enclosures, outdoor cat enclosure, parking lot and landscaping.
Haasakker said the organization plans to begin preparing the building site this spring and summer.
“As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization the AS&CC relies on the support of generous individuals and businesses. Your support to build a safe haven for lost and abandoned animals until a good home can be found is greatly appreciated,” said Haasakker.
For more information, contact Cheryl Haasakker at 406-225-4334 or asccshelter@gmail.com.
