From start to the unexpected finish, the 68th Legislative session is one for the books to say the least. The sheer number of bills, the supermajority, the historic budget surplus, and the number of laws passed make it challenging to encapsulate into one article. Nonetheless, I will touch base on a few bills that I sponsored or carried, as well as others important to our state.
HB 117: the Teacher Retirement System “Working Retiree” bill. This addresses our staff shortages in our public schools, especially in rural districts. It increases the amount members of the Teacher’s Retirement System can earn without affecting their retirement benefits. It reinstates “superintendent” as a position under the emergency hire provision in rural districts. It also reduces the break in service from 150 calendar days to 120 calendar days. This bill sunsets in 2027 and will help school districts that are unable to recruit qualified teachers, specialists or administrators.
HB 118: Revise Warrants of Distraint for Statewide Liens. This eliminates governmental red tape and redundant filings for Montana’s Clerks of Court and the Department of Revenue when filing a warrant for Distraint as a Statewide Lien. A warrant for distraint is a warrant for the collection of delinquent taxes. This bill simply changes the administrative side of a warrant for distraint and simplifies the process for courts and the department.
HB 119: Provide Funding for Public Safety Pension Systems. This was tabled in appropriations but subsequently rolled into HB 569. This provides one-time-only (OTO) funds to the Highway Patrol Pensions System, Sheriff Retirement System and the Game Warden and Peace Office Retirement System. It also increases the employer rate for the latter pension system, so the employer and employee contribution rates are the same. HB 569 additionally systematically reduces the unfunded liability amount over time.
HB 264: Provide for a Veterans’ Decennial Long-term Needs Study. This will analyze where our veterans are located and determine what services are available to them and how we may best assist them as they age.
HB 612: Revise Insurance Requirements for Diabetes Self-management and Education. This updates insurance requirements to the current standards of care. Diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) is a crucial component of diabetes management and provides people with an increased number of visits, verses a fixed dollar amount as was the law for 20 years.
SB480: Revise Laws Related to Student Data to Increase Awareness of and Access to Postsecondary Opportunities for Students. This allows Montana schools, as well as career and technical employers, to reach out to our Montana students to inform them of scholarships, programs and training opportunities.
SB 444: Generally Revise Labor Laws Related to Work-based Learning. This aligns the Department of Labor regulations with work-based learning education for students.
If you’d like to see more of my bills, a comprehensive website is: https://apps.montanafreepress.org/capitol-tracker-2023/lawmakers/Marta-Bertoglio/ .
The 68th Legislature was an intense one. There were approximately 1500 bills considered with currently over 500 bills signed by the Governor. Many Constitutional amendments were introduced but none passed the two-thirds vote threshold necessary to get them to the ballot box.
There was also much discussion regarding marijuana revenue and where to direct the funds. After the immense work associated with a variety of marijuana revenue bills, none were signed into law. Therefore, it remains status quo.
An important bill for our communities is HB 648: Provide for the Best Beginnings Childcare program. This improves three critical policies to the existing program and will expand access to childcare. With nearly 40% of businesses citing a shortage of childcare in their communities, this bill provides a modest boost to eligibility and ensures that families can afford copays.
Montanans can be proud of the many bills that support our National Guard, military and veterans:
• increase in pay to our aviators when on a declared disaster.
• increase in workers compensation when injured on duty.
• increase in property tax assistance for the disabled veterans with “unusual circumstances” like unexpected medical expenses.
• a new veteran cemetery in Columbia Falls
• licensing reciprocity for childcare providers licensed by a branch of the United States armed forces.
There were several resolutions recognizing our military members and their families for their sacrifices in support of our state and country.
Over 50 bills died as a result of the surprise sine die by the Senate. One of those was a study of the continuum of long-term care services across our state, which I think is important as our baby boomers are aging. Despite the sudden end to the session, the House buckled down and ensured key bills were passed for Montanans, like HB 819. This bill provides alternatives to address the state housing crisis. It is a multifaceted approach where stakeholders, industry partners and government leaders came together over the entire session culminating in a positive consensus to address the crisis.
Overall, the legislature supported the Governor’s efforts to cut regulatory red tape and bring efficiencies and a more customer-service mindset to state agencies. We also used federally stimulated revenue surplus to help both current and future taxpayers by prudently paying off debt, shoring up reserves, investing in strategic infrastructure and returning the rest through income tax and property tax rebates. Current taxpayers will receive one-time-only payments to help offset inflationary pressures. Other surplus funds were invested in trusts to the reduce infrastructure costs for future generations. Historic investment was made to revamp the Montana Behavioral Health System. Healthcare provider rates were also increased. Many bills were passed to ensure confidence in our election system.
Aside from much of our work at the legislature, lawmakers spent time fundraising for a wonderful and inspiring young man, Jack Racicot. Jack, a quadriplegic who worked as a Senate clerk, would like to purchase a vehicle that will help him gain freedom and independence. I appreciated times like these when we cast aside our differences and came together to support such a worthy cause. If you’d like to help Jack, please contact me.
It was an intense session, but I’m thankful to have served Montanans. Reflecting on my campaign priorities, my focus was on the housing crisis, maximizing student potential, helping our veterans and military, and lowering property taxes. I hope you feel that I delivered. Please reach out to me if you have specific questions or needs, and I will track down the answers. It was an honor to represent House District 75.
Marta Bertoglio (R-Montana City) is the representative for House District 75.
