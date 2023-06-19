MonitorAwardWinners.jpg

From left, Boulder Monitor office manager Pat Lewis, former Boulder Monitor editor Josh Murdock, publisher Keith Hammonds, editor Charlie Denison and reporter Eliza McLaughlin. (Photo by Kari Denison)

For the third straight year, the Boulder Monitor has been named the winner of the Montana Newspaper Association’s award for general excellence, recognizing its continuing record of high-quality journalism and service to readers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.