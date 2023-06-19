For the third straight year, the Boulder Monitor has been named the winner of the Montana Newspaper Association’s award for general excellence, recognizing its continuing record of high-quality journalism and service to readers.
At the newspaper association’s annual convention in Helena, June 16 and 17, The Monitor was awarded dozens of prizes for its reporting, writing, photography, and design, reaffirming its reputation as one of the top weekly papers in the state.
Among other awards, The Monitor was recognized for former editor Joshua Murdock’s story exposing the failure of most Jefferson County schools to comply with a new state rule requiring testing for toxic metals. The article won first place in the investigative reporting category.
Murdock also won first place in the breaking news category for his story revealing charges of deceptive election practices against Tim McKenrick, then a candidate for state House District 75.
Monitor Editor Charlie Denison topped the education reporting category with his story on Basin Elementary School, where declining enrollment and community support posed an existential challenge.
Reporter Eliza McLaughlin won second place for outdoor writing with “Lessons from the buck I missed,” a gripping first-person account of her first hunting trip.
The Monitor’s editorials took the top two places in that category. The paper advocated for a small-step approach to revitalizing Main Street, recognizing the efforts of local entrepreneurs who had started to make improvements; and called for greater accountability in the wake of unexpected cost increases for the expansion of Jefferson High School.
The Monitor also won multiple first-place awards for design. It was recognized for best page design, sports page design, graphics, and sponsored advertising. The paper’s Visitor’s Guide was recognized for best niche publication.
It also was cited for its continuing coverage of Boulder’s efforts to start a day care service; and of the suspension of Masses at St. Catherine Catholic Church. The paper’s sports reporting won several awards, including Denison’s account of Jefferson High wrestler Kolbe Michaud’s comeback after a serious car crash, which placed third.
And Bret Lian won second place in column writing for his distinctive “JeffCo Geographic” — the third consecutive year that Lian has been honored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.