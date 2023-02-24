The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place for residents of the Basin area while the agency assists the Montana Highway Patrol track a prisoner escaped from custody.
The shelter-in-place went into effect at 6 p.m. and remains in effect while law enforcement officers continue their search through the night.
At 10 p.m., the Office told residents they should expect to hear helicopters flying overhead as part of the search efforts.
The prisoner, Brian Jones, escaped from the Work Reentry Center at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge in a light blue Ford F-250 which the prison's "Cowboy Crew" uses for work on the prison ranch, according to Montana Department of Corrections Facebook post. All other prisoners were accounted for.
Jones is a 50-year old, white, 5-foot-9 male with brown hair and blue eyes, according to his offender information. He was last seen wearing prison blue clothing.
The Department of Corrections said Jones is classified at the prison's lowest security level. "He is under the supervision of [Corrections] for charges of burglary, criminal endangerment, forgery and theft," read the post. His offenses date back to 1988, according to his offender information.
Despite being low security, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has advised residents not to approach Jones, and to call 911 if seen.
Law enforcement will continue search efforts into the night, the Sheriff's Office said.
According to the National Weather Service, as of 10:30 p.m. Friday, the temperature in Basin was 15 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill dropping it down to 4 degrees. This could lead to frostbite of exposed skin after approximately 30 minutes.
The Monitor will update this story as information becomes available.
