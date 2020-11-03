Jefferson High School has completed the first quarter of the academic year. It is amazing how fast the time moves and the number of events that have taken place in the past nine weeks.
JHS continues to provide opportunities and programs to support student success. The enrichment period offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays has continued to grow in numbers and provides students the opportunity to meet with teachers for additional support, homework completion, and credit recovery. The Every Panther Succeeds program is used to identify students in need of extra support and provide opportunities for their success.
The recent MCEL conference was held virtually and had a number of workshops providing great ideas for schools. The workshops provided an opportunity for professional development and also ideas and programs to share with faculty and staff. Each workshop was recorded, allowing staff to view information pertinent to their professional duties. I look forward to future discussions regarding their thoughts and ideas from the conference.
The October student count was 294 students, almost the same as last year. This is a positive sign considering the decrease in student enrollment across the state of Montana due to COVID-19. The district has continued to make strides in increasing opportunities for students during these unprecedented times. Examples include increasing dual credit course offerings from two to 12, work study opportunities, participating in the new five-year grant awarded Literacy Program, increased course offerings and flexibility in scheduling.
JHS recently held virtual Parent-Teacher Conferences, an opportunity for teachers and parents to visit about the successes and needs of their children. These conferences are a helpful tool and a good lead into the second semester.
The past two weeks have been busy at JHS. The boys and girls cross country teams just completed the season at the state meet in Kalispell. The girls’ volleyball competed in the district tournament Thursday and Friday at Jefferson High School, advancing to the Southern B tournament this week in Red Lodge, and the football team completed an abbreviated season. It has been a positive fall season with student athletes being able to compete.
At this time, I want to again commend the JHS staff, students, and patrons. The teaching staff and paraprofessionals continue to provide academic support for student success, the secretary and district office staff continues to meet a demanding schedule and workload, and the custodians continue to provide a safe and clean learning environment. Finally, kudos to students and parents for following the protocols that allow for continued in-person instruction.
Go Panthers!
