As of Aug. 1, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Summer Feeding Program has been discontinued, a free universal school meal program that was extended in 2020 to cover meals for children ages 0 to 18 during the coronavirus pandemic.
This disappoints Boulder Elementary School Superintendent Jeff Elliott, as he believed the program enhanced the education students received.
"Providing proper nutrition is a huge factor in providing education," he said. "Kids are going to suffer if these meals aren't provided."
As a result of this change, Boulder Elementary will have to resort back to offering the free and reduced lunch program, which means families will have to report their income to receive low-cost meals. This is also concerning to Elliott, since families in the past have failed to report their household income, rendering them ineligible for the free and reduced lunch plans.
"There are many parents out there who don’t want to report they are at poverty level," he said. "It's a matter of pride."
Jefferson High School Superintendent Erik Wilkerson is also discouraged by this news. Although new to JHS, he saw students benefit from this program while a superintendent in Townsend.
Wilkerson also shares Elliott's concerns regarding the return to free and reduced lunches, as he's experienced the same frustrations.
“We try very hard to have as many kids as we can fill out the forms for free and reduced lunches,” Wilkerson told The Monitor. “We try to have every family put in for it just so we can add that paperwork. They may qualify and not realize they do, which could amount to some major cost savings for them.”
In addition to cost savings, Wilkerson said receiving paperwork from families on their respective financial situations also helps the schools receive Title I benefits, federal funding for schools that serve areas with high poverty.
“If over 40 percent of the school qualifies for free and reduced lunches, you qualify as a Title I school,” Wilkerson said. “That federal funding can be used to hire new staff or buy new equipment. There are multiple uses.”
According to Wilkerson, JHS free and reduced numbers last year were 16.8%. However, at Boulder Elementary Elliott said free and reduced numbers were around 42%.
"It's always a crapshoot because some parents just won’t reveal their income or lack thereof," Elliott said. "It's just too personal. And I get that. That’s why just providing meals for all kids was the right move."
Wilkerson said there's nothing for parents to worry about when it comes to filling out paperwork, as all the information provided is completely confidential.
“It’s not something everyone in the district knows or sees,” Wilkerson said. "We protect our information."
WIC program sees similar struggles
Tonna O'Neill understands the aches and pains articulated by the high school and elementary administrators regarding the free and reduced lunch program. A registered nurse with the Jefferson County Public Health Department, O'Neill runs the local Women, Infants and Children special supplemental nutrition program, a federal program she believes is not serving near the amount of clients as it possibly could.
O'Neill currently has 10 clients, which for her is frustrating, as she's certain there are more in the community who qualify.
"For this reason I wish we could offer the program to the entire population and not segregate the ones who are economically challenged," said O'Neill. "This has been a hurdle for us here. People have told me they don't want to come into our office for an initial visit."
Those involved in the WIC program are required to have four visits during the year with the Public Health Department. The initial visit lasts one hour, followed later by a half-hour visit. The next two visits are only 15 minutes each. Too often, O’Neill said, making such public visits makes potential clients uncomfortable.
"The payoff is pretty good for that little bit of time, I think," O'Neill said.
For those who qualify, WIC offers a food package that includes "a variety of healthy options to help pave the way for a lifetime of nutritious eating." This includes beans, whole grains, cheese, cereal, eggs, canned fish, peanut butter, milk, fruit juice, infant formula, infant cereal and baby food, and fruits and vegetables.
"WIC now offers $5 in fresh fruits and vegetables," O'Neill said, adding that L & P Grocery carries WIC products.
O'Neill encourages those unsure if they're eligible for WIC to call her at (406) 225-4008. They can also call the toll free information line (800) 433-4298 or go to www.wic.mt.gov. Those who currently receive Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, FDPIR or National School Lunch Program automatically qualify for WIC benefits.
"I will not turn your phone call down," O'Neill said. “This is an important service for our community, one that really helps people...and those who are helped are so appreciative.”
O'Neill said the WIC program also provides services for pregnant and breastfeeding moms, which has resumed home visits again after a hiatus during the pandemic.
"If I have someone walk through this door and tell me that they're pregnant, they're eligible for WIC," O'Neill said. "The program is all about giving a head start to that baby even during development."
Although the amount of clients she has is lower than what she believes is needed, O'Neill said she expects the amount of clients to rise if the economic challenges don't improve.
"These are tough times for a lot of people," she said, "but that's what government programs are out here for...to help our people, and that's what I want to do. I want to help my people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.