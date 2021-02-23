More cleaning, more mail and less people in the lobby at one time.
Those are the biggest changes that Clancy Postmaster Greg Anderson has noticed since COVID-19 arrived in Montana now nearly a year ago.
And then there’s the barrier between postal workers and customers at the front counter— one of many tools used to combat the spread of the virus.
“They’re greeted with a large piece of plexiglass,” said Anderson of one of the most immediately visible results of the pandemic at the post office. Anderson said he built a large, sturdy plexiglass barrier because he might as well do it up right.
As for postal operations, however, that hasn’t changed except for the volume.
Anderson is one of many front line workers being highlighted in The Boulder Monitor’s ongoing series, which has included bus drivers, grocery workers, librarians, school support staff and more.
This week, Anderson talks about his work, the challenges brought on by the pandemic, changes that have happened that he believes will continue beyond the current crisis and what he misses most about life prior to the pandemic.
Clancy is a small post office, and so is its lobby. Once a place to catch up with neighbors, the lobby is now limited to one person at a time as a way to maintain social distancing guidelines, said Anderson.
The one person rule hasn’t kept customers away, but it has resulted in a line often forming outside the door — a change that no one has seemed bothered by, said Anderson.
Because Clancy is a small community, Anderson knows most of his customers by name. And because he knows them through his work, as well as from sporting or community events, Anderson becomes concerned when he hasn’t seen someone for awhile — and the pandemic has only heightened that concern.
Sometimes those who are in isolation or quarantined due to the virus will call the post office to let workers know that’s why they haven’t picked up a package.
Anderson finds that information helpful and if one of those customers will let him know they are in the parking lot, he will gladly put the package in their trunk or leave it on the sidewalk.
“I appreciate that,” he said of the calls, “I will do it every time.”
At the same time, the pandemic has taught folks that they can conduct a good deal of postal business online, said Anderson. That includes scheduling a package pickup for shipping, where a postal driver can retrieve it from the front porch in a contact-less fashion, said Anderson.
And while there are less people in the lobby, retail transactions are up, he said.
During the last fiscal year, which ran from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020, and includes about six months of the pandemic, about 140,000 pieces of mail and parcels passed through the Clancy post office, said Anderson.
So far this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, 2020 to late January, there have been more than 180,000 — already an increase of about 25-30%, said Anderson, adding that most of the added volume has been due to parcels. The post office has contracts with Amazon, FedEx and UPS.
The added volume means that the delivery drivers are often pushing the 5 p.m. limit and are sometimes making multiple trips.
“This is our job. This is what keeps us running,” he said.
“We understand why. People are still living their lives,” Anderson said, adding that there seems to be an increase in orders for cleaning supplies.
The post office is also going through more cleaning supplies due to COVID-19.
Prior to the pandemic, the post office staff cleaned once a day. Now it’s multiple times a day, with added emphasis on high touch areas, such as the counter, door handles and the credit card machine.
Anderson oversees a staff of three postal service workers, including himself, as well as four contract delivery drivers.
He wasn’t aware that any of his staff may have had reservations about working with the public during the pandemic and he’s proud of how they have handled the changes, as well as the volume, that has come as a result of the ongoing crisis.
While a point of contention in many communities, the Clancy customers have been cooperative about masks because they realize the postal workers have families that they also need to protect, said Anderson.
As for himself, “I can’t wait to take it off.”
The pandemic caused Anderson to cancel his “dream trip” last year to Normandy, France. He’s a former Marine and a World War II buff. Mostly though, he worries about his employees and the community.
“At the end of the day, we’re all just people and I want them to be healthy and safe,” he said.
Anderson believes that people will continue to access more postal services online and that’s O.K. with him as it’s still business for his office.
He then shared a funny anecdote about being a postal worker.
Sometimes a package comes through the office and you can tell there’s a child’s toy inside by the sound it makes. With the pandemic, those packages have created a moment of normality to a year that’s been anything but normal.
“We want that to continue. What little kid isn’t happy to get a package in the mail?,” said Anderson.
