Seeking a solution to the staff shortage – which followed a two-year shutdown sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic – Montana City’s Elkhorn Mountain Inn switched to a new operation style that addressed the problem, and it hasn’t looked back.
Prior to the pandemic, the inn booked the same way most traditional hotels do: with short-term, nightly accommodations. But after speaking with a fellow hotelier, inn owner Chris Rehor discovered that extended-stay reservations, which require a minimum of 30 days — could get the inn back-up and running — and all he’d need was a few microwaves and some laundry facilities.
Rehor, known in some circles as the mayor of Montana City, said the new system appealed to him, as it didn’t require round-the-clock staffing, which had been difficult to find.
“We put some feelers out there and within a few months we were able to change it into an extended stay hotel,” Rehor said, adding that within a month of opening bookings, there was no vacancy at the inn.
Since the transition, the Elkhorn Mountain Inn has maintained 90-95% occupancy, proving that Montana City needed more housing accommodations.
“It’s so scarce right now,” Rehor said in regards to both Helena and Montana’s housing stock.
December of 2022 marked a 28.6% increase in the number of homes for sale in Jefferson County from that month the year previous, according to the Helena Association of Realtors; however, it was still down 22.9%.
The lack of sales in December 2022 likely resulted from an 8.2% drop in the number of new listings in Jefferson County.
By transitioning to extended-stay accommodations, the Elkhorn Mountain Inn increased the local rental volume by 20 — leaving two rooms open for emergencies. This attracted construction workers from out of town, plumbers moving into the area and those who couldn’t find or afford a home nearby.
Bonnie Wilkes, membership and communications coordinator for the Helena Association of Realtors, told The Monitor that the Bozeman micropolitan area is impacting the local housing market.
“There are a lot of Bozeman area residents that can’t seem to find affordable housing there, so they’re buying in Jefferson County and commuting,” Wilkes said. With a decreased supply of homes and an ever-increasing demand for them, the price was bound to climb and those who can’t keep up with the price hikes sought out options such as the Elkhorn Mountain Inn.
In December 2020, homes in Jefferson County sold for an average price of $418,949, according to the realtor association. By December 2022, the average price has risen to $593,118.
Residents of the Elkhorn Mountain Inn pay $1,500 per room each month and enjoy some of the same amenities they would in a traditional hotel.
Utilities, television, internet and linen laundry services are all included in the rent.
“We take the bedding and towels … to a laundromat,” Rehor said, explaining that Capital Laundry and Textiles collects the linens twice a week.
Not only has the transition solved staffing and aided with local housing, but it’s been of benefit to Rehor’s other businesses as well: the Montana City Store/Gas Station and the Montana City Grill and Saloon.
Tenants fuel up at the gas station, shop at the store and eat at the grill. Rehor even added an aisle in the store dedicated to the tenant’s personal needs, and has been able to use the inn as employee housing for staff members of the grill who couldn’t find accommodations elsewhere.
As the mayor of Montana City, it only makes sense that Rehor sees his establishments as more than just businesses.
“The biggest thing about the hotel/gas station, [is that] it’s a community center,” he said. The North Jefferson County Library District operates out of the building, and Jefferson High School uses the hub as a bus stop.
For the sake of accommodating the school, Rehor expanded the gas station’s back parking lot and dedicated it to student parking. He’s also opened up a portion of the building for students to wait for the bus inside on colder days.
Carly Delsigne, North County library director, praised Rehor and his influence in Montana City.
“The Montana City library would not exist without [his] support and community-minded priorities!” Delsigne said, adding that the reopening of the Elkhorn Mountain Inn filled a local need and created another when the inn’s residents began requesting library services.
Following their requests, the library devised a plan. Using a rack that the library already had, the Little Free Library – an area in the inn’s former lobby for residents to borrow books from – was born.
“The bookshelf seemed like a good solution for residents who would not stay longer than three months,” Delsigne explained. “The bookshelf cost no money (we already had the rack and the donations), and it has been very successful.”
The little library, Delsigne said, aligns with the library district’s goals to promote literacy, help people pursue their goals and improve the community’s quality of life. And once a week, she basks in excitement as she refills its shelves.
Delsigne’s little library is just one example of the response and support Rehor has received while moving from short-term to extended-stay reservations. Now that the transition has occurred, he said he doesn’t plan on returning to short-term accommodations. But he will likely continue to operate his businesses with Montana City in mind.
“I just love this community,” he said.
