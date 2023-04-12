Summer fun will return to Papa Ray’s Sports Bar in Montana City as the Sleeping Giant Volleyball League revs up for its sixth year of competition, and this year will be the biggest one yet.
Papa Rays has operated in Montana City since 1994 – built by current owner Quin Sather’s parents. Sather himself took sole ownership of the bar 2.5 years ago, but not before he was approached by Ashley Ulsher.
Ulsher, moving to the area from Butte, happened upon Papa Rays while searching for a place to play volleyball outdoors.
With a few nets, the help of Ulsher’s husband Jeremiah, some sand and an idea, the Sleeping Giant Volleyball League was born. But the sand in question wasn’t immediately ready for players.
Up until that point, Sather said, the courts at Papa Rays had sat vacant for 20 years, waiting for someone like Ulsher. After Ulsher and Jeremiah spent hours meticulously removing glass and rototilling the sand, the once-empty courts were ready for competition.
Prior to the Sleeping Giant Volleyball League, neither Sather nor Ulsher had ever organized a competitive sports league. In fact, Ulsher had only participated in one in Butte a few times before moving to the Helena area. Little did she know, she’d later earn the moniker “Volleyball Ashley.”
Organizing the first year of contests – and the following years – Sather said, had a steep learning curve.
Winning the league tournament also required a learning curve for Ulsher’s team, who didn’t secure the championship title until last year’s season.
“We worked really hard for five years for that,” she said.
The Sleeping Giant Volleyball League is open to all skill levels. Ulsher said current participant experience ranges from college players to those who have never played volleyball before. Although competitive, she said this is a fun, recreational league for adults.
Playing in the league is about more than just a pick-up game once a week, Ulsher and Sather explained. It’s also an opportunity to have good drinks, good food and good fun. When players step onto the court, Ulsher said, differences are set aside.
Papa Rays’ 21 and over age limit also provides parents the opportunity to have fun without their kids, Ulsher said. The environment at Papa Rays, Sather said, allows no kids, no pets – and most importantly – no chaos.
Since its inaugural year with 15 teams competing one night a week, the Sleeping Giant Volleyball League has grown exponentially, with 23 teams registered in the 2022 season competing three nights a week. It’s grown so much, Ulsher said, that she’s considered capping the number of teams.
The league even continued to grow during the summer of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down most group activities.
“That was a very weird time,” Ulsher said, adding that this was the only time the league experienced chaos.
Despite the limitations, the league carried on as it had the year before. The only difference was staggered match times to reduce contact between teams, and copious amounts of hand sanitizer.
“We went through bottles and bottles of hand sanitizer,” Ulsher said.
The precautions allowed the league to continue on without any COVID-19 scares.
Registration for the 2023 season is now open, and those interested in participating can attend the sign-up meeting on Apr. 22 at noon in Papa Rays.
Each player must pay a $25 registration fee, which Ulsher said helps cover league costs and fund prizes at the end of the season. Teams are limited to 10 players and must be co-ed. Ulsher can help connect individuals to teams with open slots.
The 17-week season kicks off on May 2 and wraps up Aug. 24, followed by a two-day tournament on Aug. 26 and 27.
The top three tournament placers will receive a cash prize.
