At a special meeting of the Jefferson County Museum Board on Dec. 8, Victoria Cech was elected chairperson of the board, and Jim Brown was elected vice-chair. This was due to the recent resignation of Paul Backlund, who had served on the board for the past six years.
During his tenure, the museum’s collection was organized by inputting each item into a computer software program for easier tracking of the many treasures in the collection.
The public will soon be able to browse some of the collection online. Backlund was instrumental in building positive relations with other museums and in designing some of the exhibits at the museum. His business acumen enabled the museum to spend its money wisely and his successful track record garnered increases in the museum budget, according to museum board members.
Melody Pesta, who has been employed at the museum since spring of 2017, was recently named director of the museum. Sherry Carlson and Jamie Guenther continue to serve on the board. Board members volunteer their time and have been very influential in constantly improving the museum. There is now an open seat on the board, which the museum hopes to fill soon.
