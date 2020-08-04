Moving a business during a pandemic may not seem ideal to some, but hair stylist Tate Theriault took advantage of the down time to do just that.
Theriault recently opened The Best Little Hair House at 207 N. Main St. in downtown Boulder.
Theriault moved to Boulder after spending seven years in Helena, and said the state shutdown order earlier this year due to COVID-19 gave him the time to set up his salon to his specifications.
Theriault grew up in Harlowtown, but decided to head to the Midwest to receive his professional training at the Salon Professional Academy in Anderson, Indiana.
After obtaining his master’s certification, he worked in Indianapolis for five years and moved back to Montana where he opened a salon in Helena.
Theriault specializes in hair and eyelash extensions and is color master certified. He offers a full range of services for men, women and children, as well as event hair and makeup for weddings, proms and other special events.
The salon is open Tuesday- Friday, 9-5 p.m. and Saturday evenings by appointment only.
To make an appointment, call 406-860-3620.
