The people of the Boulder community may have noticed a large Whitehall Public Transportation van making the rounds, parking in front of the courthouse, at Mountain Good and at the Boulder Community Library.
The presence of this van has brought much joy to Whitehall Public Transportation Manager Teresa Oyama, as it means the wait is finally over to find a driver to serve the Boulder, Basin, Clancy, Montana City and Jefferson City communities.
On Jan. 3, Tammy Murray signed on for a part-time position driving the Whitehall Public Transportation van Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays, happy to assist Boulder and North County residents with rides to Helena, Butte or elsewhere.
A retired special education teacher, Murray has lived in Jefferson County the last 12 years. She’s always liked to help people, she said, but she wasn’t looking for work until she returned home from Michigan following her father’s death in November of 2022.
“I was overwhelmed by the amount of compassion I received,” she said. “I was overwhelmed by the amount of support when I needed it the most. It made me realize how much it’s always been in me to be the one to help others, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to do it in this capacity.”
When Murray saw the position was available she jumped on it right away. Providing reliable transportation is exactly the kind of role she wants.
“It’s a feel-good job,” she said. “That’s entirely what I was after. I want to help people and make people feel more comfortable.”
Murray has only provided a few rides at this time, but the rides she’s provided around town and to Dillon were pleasant experiences, resulting in engaging conversations, laughs and hugs. It’s a promising start. Each ride, she said, gives her more enthusiasm about her newfound opportunity.
Oyama said she is tremendously relieved to fill the paid position, which was vacant for around six months.
Patricia Lewis of Boulder has served as a volunteer, and will continue to do so as long as there is a need. The demand for drivers has been picking up, making Murray’s arrival even more timely.
“I believe she is exactly what the Boulder Transportation Community has been looking for,” Oyama said. “She is bubbly, upbeat and has a ‘can do’ spirit. She can be the driving force that gets the service established.”
Murray said the gratitude works both ways, as she said she appreciates Oyama’s open door policy. Murray said Oyama is always there if there are any questions or concerns.
“[Oyama] has been very understanding and very patient,” Murray said. “She’s incredibly helpful.”
Murray said she’s happy to provide rides for any essential services in town, be it going to L & P Grocery, Madison Valley Bank, the Hair Depot or elsewhere. Medical appointments, however, take priority. They are also most in demand.
Murray said she will make herself available as much as possible and is willing to work more hours if the need arises.
Those interested in utilizing the service are encouraged to call at least 24 hours in advance, and if it’s a medical appointment, potential clients are encouraged to contact Medicaid to get their ride pre-approved. To schedule a ride, call (877) 287-3156.
