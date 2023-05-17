The Heritage Center received a historic donation this month: its first saddle.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Abundant sunshine. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
A clear sky. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 2:08 pm
The Heritage Center received a historic donation this month: its first saddle.
The saddle belonged to Roy Murray and was donated by his grandson, Gary Corbin.
Murray lived in the Boulder Valley and was known for his hunting abilities. He hunted coyotes, wolves, and mountain lions during a time when a bounty was paid for the hides.
Heritage Center representative Ellen Rae Thiel encourages the public to come and check it out. The Heritage Center is open every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call the center at (406) 422-9879.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.