On July 1, Kassie Nordlinder officially began as the new 21st Century Community Learning Center grant coordinator. It’s her role to oversee the 21st Century Grant and serve the Boulder Elementary, Jefferson High School and Basin School after school programs.
Nordlinder – whose background includes 16 years in early childhood education – said she is thrilled to work in the field of education again. For the past four years, she worked at Madison Valley Bank, and although she said she enjoyed the work, the 21st Century opportunity feels like “going back home.”
“I really missed working with children,” she said.
Originally from Washington, Nordlinder was previously program coordinator for Lakeview Montessori, where she managed more than 200 children. Such an experience helped prepare her for the position with 21st Century, a job that includes overseeing teachers and materials, hands-on work with the children, managing a federal grant, record keeping, data entry and more.
Nordlinder said it’s an honor to take the reins of the 21st Century Community Learning Center, which offers a long list of out-of-school-time programming:
• Community and service learning
• Social emotional learning activities
• Water safety demonstrations
• The Last Chance Community Pow WOW
The 21st Century Program is federally funded (the five-year grant approved in July is for more than $1 million),originating as part of the 2001 No Child Left Behind Program, Nordlinder said. The official goals of the program include showing improvement in core academics, and working collaboratively with students and families to foster positive relationships, The program is free for all children who participate and many families take advantage of the program, as there are consistently around 70 children enrolled in programs during the school year. Around 110 children were enrolled in the 2023 summer programs.
As the new director, Nordlinder said it’s her goal to sustain the program’s success, as former director Rochelle Hesford was instrumental in building it into what it is today. Hesford, who recently took a position as the Jefferson Local Development Corporation’s child care coordinator, said she’s pleased to have Nordlinder on board, saying she’s very capable and is an excellent communicator. Hesford still assists with the program 10 hours a week.
Fall programs begin on Sept. 11. There are still three openings for after school teachers. In addition to paid staff, Nordlinder said she is also interested in having volunteers involved in the program.
“If someone has a special talent or particular skill they’d like to share with children, we’d love to have you,” she said. “In the past we’ve had chess club, fitness club and other activities. The possibilities are endless.” For more information, or to apply, contact Nordlinder at (425) 260-4520 or email her at kassie.nordlinder@bgs.k12.mt.us.
