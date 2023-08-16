KassieN.jpg

New 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant Coordinator Kassie Nordlinder started on July 1. (Charlie Denison/The Monitor)

On July 1, Kassie Nordlinder officially began as the new 21st Century Community Learning Center grant coordinator. It’s her role to oversee the 21st Century Grant and serve the Boulder Elementary, Jefferson High School and Basin School after school programs.

