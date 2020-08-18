The informational kiosk is nearing completion at Veterans Park in Boulder. Constructed by Kelly Conway, the all metal structure is one of several projects devised through the Boulder Development Fund. The kiosk will include display panels, providing visitors information about what is going on in Boulder, its history, business information and more. Other Development fund projects visibly in the works include new public restrooms behind city hall and facade improvements at several downtown businesses. (Diana McFarland/Boulder Monitor)
