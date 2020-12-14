The Jefferson High School National Honor Society inducted new members on Monday, Nov. 30. These students were selected during the 2019-2020 school year, but the ceremony was postponed until this fall due to COVID-19.
Students who were selected last year as juniors were Hope Dobyns, Hayden Smerker, and Sam Zody. Students who were selected last year as sophomores were Saraliba Auch, Kaera Averill, Sam Burton, Shelby Elbert, Preston Field, Jake Genger, Isabell Gilbert, Logan Gillmore, Emily Knickerbocker, Gracie Leiva, Kaydence Lingle, Ellen McLean, Thomas Meyer, Braden Morris, Brooklyn Pancoast, Bryce Shields, Baylee Toney and Rachel VanBlaricom.
Seniors usually receive honors cords at the induction ceremony, but last year’s seniors had to be recognized at graduation due to the ceremony being postponed. However, the senior members from the class of 2020 were recognized at the Nov. 30 ceremony by having their names read which was followed by applause.
Those students were Laurynn Armstrong, Hadassah Auch, Jadyn Bellander, Faith Dobyns, Millie Elbert, Emma Grange, Grace Jones, Kylie Marks, Carter McCauley, Ashton Oxarart, Taylor Peterson, Kati Preskar, Emme Rosenbaum, Ethan Smartnick, Abbie Supalla, Josiah Williams and Jaxson Yanzick.
The 2020 – 2021 seniors are Grace Alexander, Harley Bailey, Cade Coate, Rebecca Emter, Meadow Grace, Madison Leiva, Rebecca Nelson, Mathias Patterson, Aysia Rogne, Rutger Shultz, Hailee Stiles and Abbie Youde.
JHS Superintendent Tim Norbeck was the guest speaker and touched on the four pillars of the National Honor Society: scholarship, leadership, character and service. Norbeck provided a history lesson on how various people have used these pillars to achieve success and have a positive impact on society. He encouraged the NHS members to continue to do the same.
