At the Thursday, April 13 meeting, Basin Water and Sewer Board member Nancy Smallwood announced her resignation, an announcement that fellow board members were sorry to hear.
“[Smallwood]’s compassion for the town and knowledge of the service will be missed,” said DeDe Rhodes, Basin Water and Sewer District Board Treasurer.
Smallwood’s last meeting will be Thursday, May 11.
Jefferson County Commissioner Cory Kirsch also attended the April 13 meeting. During his commissioner report on Tuesday, April 18, he said that he was pleased to see how diligently the water and sewer board is working to get its water project going.
The construction involved with the water project will require tearing up Quartz Avenue in Basin and putting in new water lines from the mains to the meters on the property lines. Currently the board is looking for some help on repairing the road from Basin’s Main Street to the Basin Creek Bridge.
Kirsch said he’s happy to assist.
“[The county] was probably going to chipseal the road, anyway, so if there is a way we can repair it and chipseal over it where they don’t have to put asphalt back in maybe we’ll be able to save [the board] some money,” he said.
Rhodes said the project should get rolling in mid-May, following meetings with contractors at the Basin Community Hall. These meetings will be open to the public.
