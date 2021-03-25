The following Jefferson High School students made academic All-State. The student athletes need to have lettered in his or her sport and had a 3.500 or more GPA during the time they were competing.
•Wrestling
Leo Anderson
Dylan Mikesell
Isaac Van Blaricom
Zack Supalla
John Armstrong
Jace Oxarart
•Boys basketball
Braeden Morris
Zach Zody
Joey Visser
Tyler Harrington
Trent McMaster
Jake Genger
Wade Rykal
Luke Eckmann
Cade Coate
•Girls basketball
Grace Alexander
Abbie Youde
Sam Zody
Olivia Lyon
Hailee Stiles
Rachel Van Blaricom
Cia Stuber
Jessie Harris
Emma McCauley
Izzy Morris
Austie May
MacKenzie Layng
Arena Faler
•Cheer
Ellen McLean
Isabel Gilbert
Belle Murphy
Delaney Stearns
Baylee Toney
Rylee Baird
