Jefferson High School
Boulder Monitor file photo

The following Jefferson High School students made academic All-State. The student athletes need to have lettered in his or her sport and had a 3.500 or more GPA during the time they were competing. 

Wrestling

Leo Anderson

Dylan Mikesell

Isaac Van Blaricom

Zack Supalla

John Armstrong

Jace Oxarart

 

•Boys basketball

Braeden Morris

Zach Zody

Joey Visser

Tyler Harrington

Trent McMaster

Jake Genger

Wade Rykal

Luke Eckmann

Cade Coate

 

•Girls basketball

Grace Alexander

Abbie Youde

Sam Zody

Olivia Lyon

Hailee Stiles

Rachel Van Blaricom

Cia Stuber

Jessie Harris

Emma McCauley

Izzy Morris

Austie May

MacKenzie Layng

Arena Faler

 

•Cheer

Ellen McLean

Isabel Gilbert

Belle Murphy

Delaney Stearns

Baylee Toney

Rylee Baird

 

