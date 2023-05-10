Jefferson County native and filmmaker Robert Shupe wrote, directed and starred in “Handshake,” a 2021 film to show at the Myrna Loy in Helena on Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. The movie was filmed at the Jefferson County Courthouse, the Legal Tender as well as around Clancy and Helena, including the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds. He cast Jefferson High students and teachers (including his former teacher Linda Piccolo) and lots of locals as extras.
Myrna Loy to present film by JeffCo native
Charlie Denison
Editor
