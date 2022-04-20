Jefferson County Museum sponsored a countywide poster contest for American history classes about homesteaders and early settlers in Jefferson County. Twenty-eight people judged the posters.
Abby Miller and Tayan McMaster’s poster about Edward Ryan, founder of Boulder, was awarded first place. Second place went to Lily Delisle and Reese Wickens for their research on the Marks family, who first settled in the Whitehall area and then moved to Clancy. Third place winners were Emma Citi and Skylar Smith for a poster about the Carey family in the Boulder Valley. Jake Johnson and Marcus Lee’s poster about Chinese immigration to Jefferson County was awarded fourth. There were 35 posters in all.
All the posters were provided by Jefferson High School’s American history class taught by Cody Ottman. The first-place winners were each awarded $50, second place $40 each, third place $30 each, and fourth place $20 each. The students did most of their research at The Heritage Center in Boulder.
Twenty-five posters remain on display at the Jefferson County Museum. The posters cover the following families and topics: Irish immigration, Homestead Act, Pacific Railway Act, Richard Dunn, William Rogers, John Wickham, Henry McCauley, Phillip Smith, Ed Flood, Frank Cassels, Jack Dawson, John Quinn, Michael Murphy, Leo Swarbrick, Sarah and James Riley, Asa Sloan, and Hiram Cook.
The museum is open Friday, 1–5 p.m., and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Jefferson County Museum is located at 5 N. Main St. in Clancy.
