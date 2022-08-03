Boulder Outlaws 4-H Club Leader Lindsey Hays still can’t believe the news she received in May, when she heard Montana State University 4-H Extension Agent Mikayla Hudson’s contract would not be renewed, effective June 30.
“We were sideswiped by MSU,” she said. “The rug was pulled out right from under us…and right before the fair.”
Losing Hudson – an extension agent who had been with the Jefferson County 4-H program since 2019 – is a major blow, Hays said, as Hudson was an instrumental part of helping the program grow.
“Right now we have 22 kids in our club, which is kind of big for us,” said Hays. “The largest group we’ve had – at least in the 14 years I’ve been here – is 31.”
As 4-H extension agent, Hudson served both Madison and Jefferson counties, and was intentional about building the Jefferson County program. Hays said Hudson invested in the children by helping them learn valuable life skills in multiple fields by improving their ability to lead, communicate, budget and more.
Not continuing this work is heartbreaking for Hudson,
“It was definitely a gut punch when I got the letter,” she said. “All the kids in Jefferson County and Madison County meant everything to me. It was an honor to work with them and work with their parents and strengthen the relationship between counties. It’s heartbreaking to not be a part of this anymore. It was really hard to walk away. I felt like I was letting everybody down. It felt awful.”
Jefferson County Commissioner Leonard Wortman also expressed disappointment.
“I thought [Hudson] did an excellent job and represented Jefferson County well,” Wortman said. “ I was disappointed with MSU that they didn’t consult with us before they made the decision instead of after they made up their mind.”
Wortman said Hudson was a “very positive influence on Jefferson County 4-H” and he hopes to see the program continue to move forward in her absence.
Montana State University Executive Director of Extension Cody Stone would not comment on the matter, as it's a personnel issue. The position is open for a new 4-H Extension Agent, but Wortman does not expect the position to be filled soon, nor does Hays, as the position was vacant a long time before Hudson took on the role.
Despite the surprising setback, Hays said she is optimistic about the 4-H program, as she said 4-H moms have gone above and beyond in previous years. Before Hudson was hired, it was the 4-H moms, she said, who made 4-H activities at the fair a possibility.
"None of this happens without the involvement of moms and dads who are out there," she said. "They work so hard to make this a fun and exciting time for our kids. We can’t do this without them."
That being the case, the 4-H moms will continue their hard work and make this year's Jefferson County Fair a success. It won't be the same without Hudson, Hays said, but the 4-H program will continue to persevere.
