Creditors in the Montana Tunnels bankruptcy case and an agent from the U.S. Trustee met with Montana Tunnels Inc CEO Patrick Imeson on Jan. 17 to discuss the reasons behind the company's filing and its path forward. Throughout the meeting, Imeson maintained his stance that the mine would reopen -- once financing was secured -- and hinted that the company was close to achieving such a goal.

