Rilie Zumbrennen never thought she’d be touching up history all over the state of Montana, but after painting a four-story tall buffalo mural in her hometown of Billings last summer – an opportunity she said was a dream come true – doors have continued to open for the young artist.
A former elementary art teacher, Zumbrennen is in her first year as a full-time professional artist. Many phone calls have been coming her way. She’s worked on murals in Frenchtown, Missoula and most recently another mural in Billings, on the Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn building.
It was Mechele Anderson, founder of ReImagine Boulder, who called Zumbrennen about bringing her talents to Boulder, asking her if she’d do the honors of restoring Boulder-artist Connie Smith’s painting on the side of Hardware Hank’s.
Zumbrennen didn’t hesitate. She said she’s thrilled for the opportunity to be part of history and touch up an old painting. These old murals, she said, are called “ghost signs.” She got a call to do two of these -- an old Coca-Cola sign and the “Coal & Crystal Ice” sign – on the Topel building, located at 22nd and 1st Avenue N in Billings.
Zumbrennen is new to the ghost signs (the ones on the Topel Building were her first).
“It’s crazy people appreciate my artwork so much they are willing to trust me with a historical building,” she said.
Although Zumbrennen said she enjoys working on the ghost signs, she adds they are also more challenging.
“I put a lot of expectations on myself with the ghost signs,” she said. “I always get nervous before every mural: details of cattle, of a guy’s face. I know I can do it, but it still makes me nervous.”
And with ghost signs, Zumbrennen said she feels even more pressure than when starting from scratch, as the people who hired her are trusting her with something that has sentimental value. And they have certain expectations. For example, Zumbrennen said, the colors have to be exact.
“Also, a lot of the painting that is layered has a weird texture,” she said. “You can’t just use any paint brush. You also have to use spray paint and a spray gun. You have to get into all the different textures of the brick.”
But taking on this task is more exciting than nerve wracking, Zumbrennen said. She’s especially looking forward to going somewhere new, as Boulder was previously off her radar. Not only does she get to come and be part of a special event – Connie Smith Day – she’s also an instrumental part of it. She may go home when her work is done, but her contribution will be a part of Boulder’s Main Street for decades to come.
“It’s an honor,” she said. “I can’t wait to make it look like [Connie Smith] just painted it yesterday.”
And Zumbrennen said she is optimistic she can do Smith’s work justice. After all, “He uses a lot of the same strokes as I do,” she said. “It made me wonder if I was chosen because our work is similar.”
