Musikanten Montana presents Francesc Valls’ “Missa Scala Aretina,” composed in 1702 for the Cathedral of Barcelona. Artistic Director Kerry Krebill of Clancy will conduct four choirs of singers and instruments, featuring the Renaissance wind ensemble Forgotten Clefs and Montana favorite Baroque violinist Carrie Krause, re-creating a festive Catalan Celebration Mass for the Epiphany.
Performances are Thursday Jan. 19 at 7:30 pm, Holy Rosary Parish, 220 W. Main, Bozeman; Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 pm, Immaculate Conception Parish, Western Ave. and Caldonia St., Butte; Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 pm, St. Mary Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave., Helena.
Tickets are available at Birds & Beasleys and Piccolo Music in Helena ($30 general admission; half price for students).
On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 pm, orchestra members offer a dessert chamber concert with ensembles, duet and solos. This special event will be at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral, 511 N. Park in Helena.
Krebill, who lives in Clancy, has worked in Helena for the past 22 years after a highly regarded career in Washington, D.C., where she was known for seeking out rarely performed masterpieces from all periods.
In Helena, Maestra Krebill was Choirmaster for St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral for thirteen years.
