An overused and under-built garbage container facility in Montana City has led Jefferson County to set up a temporary location while the current site is remodeled.
“Too many people and not enough room,” was how Jefferson County Solid Waste Manager Brian Hohn characterized the current site, which he estimates dates back to the late 1980s to early 1990s.
It’s not uncommon to have 600 vehicles a day on the weekends at the current Montana City site, said Hohn.
The temporary site, to go up the week of June 15, will be located between McClellan Creek Road and the Montana City School and on the overflow parking lot at the football field, said Hohn.
Residents living near the temporary site are being notified about the project, said Hohn.
The Jefferson County Commissioners signed a lease May 26 with Montana City School for use of the property for the temporary site.
While construction of the temporary site will take but a few days, the entire project — to include remodeling the existing facility, is estimated to take three months, said Hohn.
This may overlap with the opening of school in the fall, but the full impact of that is unknown due to COVID-19, said Hohn.
“We’ll have to watch for that,” he said, referring to bus schedules versus those of his drivers.
The temporary site will include smaller 20 yard containers situated in the parking area, as opposed to the customary 40 yard containers, Hohn said.
The temporary site will not accept yard or tree waste, and those items can be taken to the Clancy site, 18 Shady Lane, which will be open an additional day on Tuesdays. Residents can also take those items to the Valley View landfill at 17 Powertrain Road. Metal items need to be taken to the Clancy or Boulder container sites.
The newly designed site will be easier to get in and out of, with containers easier to access, said Hohn. For safety reasons, the new site will include gates to keep people away from the edge, and a 42-inch lift into the canister, said Hohn, adding that attendants will be available for those who need help.
Hohn acknowledged that trash disposal is important to residents.
“People are passionate about their garbage,” he said.
