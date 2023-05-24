“There’s nothing to do around here.”
It’s a common phrase uttered by the youth, especially in rural Montana towns. Albeit common, one eighth grader from Montana City School is proving this phrase wrong.
Steele Hansing is active in a variety of activities. So many that it might seem like too much for just one kid, according to his mother Jami Hansing.
Steele Hansing does more than just participate in a slew of activities, he excels.
“His dad and I have been very excited watching him grow into all his activities,” Jami Hansing said. “I got him into skiing at 2 years old and now he challenges me on the mountains. He is now challenging his dad in trap shooting, and his work with the robotics is foreign to both of us.”
Robotics was a new activity which Steele took on this year, participating on the robotic build team for Helena area’s FIRST Tech Challenge team, named “Fusion 4133.”
The group of eight students, all from Helena, East Helena and Montana City, took their robot to the State Competition at Montana State University on Feb. 23 — and won.
Their win earned them the right to represent the state of Montana at the World Competition in Houston in April, competing against 92 teams from 23 countries.
The competition — which lasted three days — consisted of 11 robotic matches, judges awards and a series of pit games, according to Jami Hansing.
At the conclusion of the tournament, Fusion 4133 earned the “Best Design” award in the Edison Division.
While at the competition, Steele Hansing enjoyed being the team’s “scout.”
“[My] favorite part of the competition was being a scout, talking to other teams to see what their strengths are and where [we] could work together in matches,” Steele Hansing said.
Through the FIRST Tech Challenge, Jami Hansing said Steele Hansing was exposed to skills beyond that of robotics.
“A large part of FIRST is gracious professionalism, and this was evident in their work with a team from Kazakhstan,” she said. “Fusion was there to compete against them, but through their communication, they were happy to lend them parts and tools throughout the competition to insure that both teams were competing at their best.”
Following his graduation from Montana City, Steele Hansing plans to attend Jefferson High School. Since Jefferson High doesn’t have a FIRST Tech team, he said he will continue to participate with Fusion 4133.
Steele Hansing’s long list of activities keeps the family busy, but Jami Hansing said all the driving is well worth it.
“I went to Houston with him and it was a great experience for both of us,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.