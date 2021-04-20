Montana City School is asking district voters to weigh in on a mill levy increase of $50,000 to pay for the school’s technology needs.
The question will appear on ballots scheduled to be mailed April 16, and which will also include three candidates running for two seats on the Board of Trustees — Stephanie Boysen, Patricia Spencer and Mikal Wilkerson. The tech levy is based on the increasing costs and needs for technology. The levy, if approved, will add $7.87 per year on homes with a taxable value of $100,000; $15.74 for homes with a taxable value of $200,000; and $23.61 for homes with a taxable value of $300,000.
The Montana City School Technology Landscape Assessment and Associated Budget Analysis, prepared by Jeff Patterson, President of K12 Montana Inc., made technological recommendations for the school, including changes to the technological infrastructure (retiring unused and outdated hardware and operating systems and a review of the backup and disaster protocols) and instructional changes, like increasing access for all students to adequate technology during learning periods.
The areas which would be at least partially funded by the levy include fiber internet and web services, student information systems and accounting systems, software warranties, Microsoft and Apple licenses, curriculum access, programs for struggling learners, and 5-year device recycle, according to a document titled, “Montana City School 10-Year Technology Levy Information.” This 5-year cycle allows the school to refresh 20% of its devices each year which amounts to 120 machines, according to the document.
“I think we could have asked for a lot more than $50,000, but it puts us in the ballpark with other schools and where we need to be,” said Montana City School Superintendent Tony Kloker.
Montana City School receives $10,233 of revenue per pupil, which is lower than the Jefferson County average of $11,197 and the statewide average for similar-sized schools which is $11,996, as stated in the Montana City School’s revenue comparisons. According to the revenue comparison, Montana City School would have an additional $825,000 annually to spend on its students if it received revenue similar to other schools throughout the state.
Those funds include federal, state and local dollars, said Kloker.
“What it comes down to is we just don’t get the federal funds, and part of that is our student population and the free and reduced students — students in poverty — we don’t have that big number like other schools. They get additional funds,” Kloker explained.
All documents regarding the tech levy can be found on the Montana City School’s website.
Ballots must be returned by May 4.
