The Montana City School Board of Trustees will consider a $3.7 million general operating budget for the upcoming school year, according to a draft released last week.
The Trustees will address the budget at its Aug. 12 meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Montana City School conference room and the public is invited to comment. There will be a link available on the school’s website for a remote Zoom option.
The biggest expense is salaries and benefits, and the administrative staff on Monday looked at the results of the parent survey, which will play a role in determining staffing for the upcoming year, said Montana City Superintendent Tony Kloker.
Salaries and benefits represent an increase over last year of $287,656, and that remains tentative as at the survey results come in and the staffing needs are finalized, according to Kloker.
The survey asked parents if they planned to send their children back to school this fall, as the ongoing pandemic has led to changes in scheduling, busing and other areas.
The draft budget represents an overall increase of $258,320, to include $63,092 from the recent mill levy that was passed in May, according to Kloker.
Part of the increase is due to COVID-19, but most of those additional costs will be absorbed through state and federal relief funds, according to Kloker.
Added COVID-19 related costs include an additional daytime custodian, as well as the need to purchase hand sanitizer, masks, wipes, cleaning machines and other materials, he said.
Other COVID-19 related costs include equipment, such as hot spots and Chromebooks for remote learning, and those have been purchased, according to Kloker.
The transportation budget may need to be increased too, but that is based on the survey results, he said. Part of the school’s draft reopening plan included asking parents to provide their own transportation, if possible.
The mill levy passed in May is to be used to add teaching staff to provide three full-time teachers at each grade level, add mental health services staff and replace outdated K-8 curriculum materials, according to information provided by the Montana City School District.
