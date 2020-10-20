In the wake of two students testing positive for COVID-19, Montana City School made the decision to end its general information emails to parents.
“COVID-19, boy, it has been tough,” said Tony Kloker, Montana City School superintendent, starting the discussion on COVID-19 at the School Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 14.
“We sent out a communication today that basically said … we will no longer send general COVID notifications to all parents,” Kloker said. The change in communication means that only students who will go from in-person learning to remote will be notified by the school, he said.
Kloker later clarified that parents and the media will continue to be notified of any updates to the COVID-19 situation.
The school realized that things can change so fast that misinformation can get out if we don’t wait until the school gets all the facts, he said.
The initial notification sent out by the school on Oct. 11 stated: “Montana City School was notified an individual associated with a specific group within the school had a confirmed, positive test for COVID-19.” It then went on to reiterate that only “no news is good news” and only affected families would be notified.
The next parent notification released on Oct. 14 was more detailed and said two classes were affected by COVID-19, and went on to say: “Currently, one first grade class and one middle school class have switched from face-to-face instruction to distance learning until October 26...We can’t identify specifics on who is positive and want to make sure that parents realize COVID-19 cases are going to be occurring and to reiterate that parents have the option to switch their child to remote learning at any time.”
The notice went on to say that students notified as a close contact and who may need to quarantine will be contacted by Nurse Kristen Lamping or the Jefferson County Public Health Department.
Kloker said he received calls regarding parents’ frustration with the change in communication, with some parents saying,
“‘If I want to know what’s happening with my kid I’ll look in the paper,’” Kloker said previously that some parents voiced concerns over reading about the positive cases in The Boulder Monitor and on Facebook before the school released their information. This confusion spurred the change in notifications.
“We’ll get the right information to the right people at the right time,” Kloker explained, “what we believe is important, as the admin team, is that the right information and the right people is — if your kids are impacted and their instruction is going to be different, they should know. That comes from us. If it’s a kid that’s got a health concern, a close contact, or a quarantine, they have a right to know from the county health people.”
The Jefferson County Health Department, of which Kloker is referring to, has the authority to issue isolation and quarantine orders. The department also monitors all close contacts and active cases within the county and works in conjunction with the school nurse in communicating with students and their families.
Another concern that spurred the change in communication is confidentiality.
“It worked out this time, there are so many students, they all went home you pinpoint who was positive … but we have to be careful, even of that ... if you say it was a teacher and there is only one teacher and they aren’t there anymore, we basically told everyone that this teacher has COVID-19,” said Kloker who then acknowledged that being purposefully vague would frustrate some parents.
