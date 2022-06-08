It was a clash of the purple teams at the North Jefferson Baseball Little League Championship game when the M5 Montana City team faced off against the M8 Boulder team in Clancy on Thursday evening.
Although the Boulder little league team took control of the field with three runs and three consecutive outs in the top and bottom of the first inning, the Montana City players gathered some momentum to tie up the score. The drive continued for the North County players until they ultimately finished on top with eight runs to Boulder's six.
"The team came so far, and I couldn't be more proud of them," the Montana City head coach Jason Pekovitch told The Monitor after the game. The team entered and exited the season with only eight players--leaving an unfilled position on the field. Pekovitch added that many of the players were rookies.
This season's championship win meant a lot to coach Pekovitch since it was his son Cooper's final year in the league.
Unlike the Montana City team, the Boulder little league team packed 17 players in its dugout. The Boulder team came into the championship game with a lot of positive energy after conquering the team ranked number one in the league 7-5 on June 1.
Boulder little league head coach Eric Alexander said he did not realize it was the number one team until he saw it on Facebook after the game. He credited the team's success to the younger players. "We were actually losing in the first inning, and some of our middle-aged players started hitting the ball," Alexander said. "Our younger players kind of lifted the team back up." Alexander also named Tristan Whitford as the team's number one player.
Entering the championship game, Alexander had set a goal for his team much more important than winning. "I hope for a fun game, that we don't get any rain and then just to see good plays and good competitive baseball," he said.
Six Boulder players will age out of the little league program after this season and must move on to play in the majors; however, as Alexander pointed out, there is not a team in Jefferson County for them to play on. Instead, players will have to join teams in Helena or other areas. Players are eligible to play in the North Jefferson County Baseball little league through the fifth grade (age 11), according to Bill Dawson, a parent involved with the program.
Entering the third inning, both teams had to take a brief medical intermission when the umpire began experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion. The players returned to the field and squeezed in four innings before the 8:15 p.m. deadline for starting a new inning.
The championship game was the first time the Montana City and Boulder teams had played this season after their initial face-off scheduled for May 28 was canceled due to rain.
