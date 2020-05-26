Montana City School will celebrate its eighth grade graduates with individual yard signs and videos to be posted on Facebook and given to parents as a keepsake. The signs will be placed along McClellan Creek Road.

 

The graduates

Zachary William Anderson

Samuel Peter Ark

WilliamHartwig Valentine Carroll

Devin Richard Ross Champagne

Riley Dean Coffman

Jackson Byron Cosgrove

William Thomas Eaton

Maisie Mahina Evans

Jamie JoAnna Fessenden

Clara Ann Genger

Brett James Grange

Ryan Timothy Grossman

Sydney Marie Harris

Haleigh Rose Henschel

Samantha Kae Hilton

Makenzie Jackson

Aspynn Michelle Jenkins

Avery Don Johnson

Grace Anna Kantorowicz

Belle Marie Kennedy

Ashley KathleenKoenig

Maya Jasmine Kotha

Avery Marie Kraft

Carter Weston Kraft

Benjamin Daniel LaForge

Ronald Charles Leland

Laci Dawn Lemons

Izak Bradley Longcake

Eliana Lynn Lundstrom

Ryan Thomas Maus

Luke Stephen Mest

Maria Susanne Mest

Dylan Charles Mikesell

Abigail Sophia Miller

Kellan Valor Mitchell

Luke Jeremiah Mondloch

Brody Christian Morse

Nora Lee Mullen

Alexander  Cole Nance

Seth Charles Nielsen

Evelynn Marie Nielson

Dalton James Noble

Shelby Mae Pearce

Brianna Lynn Plant

Ian Edward Rasmann

Kaylee Ryan Rowsey

Jadyn Elizabeth Ruttenbur

Avery Daniel Sanders

Ariana Elizabeth Schmaus

Clara Jane Schuele

Owen Daniel Schulte

Victoria Brooke Seamons

Reghan Renee Skogen

Jordyn Rae Spencer

Ross Robertson Spencer

Luke Michael Strizich

Braden Tyler Summers

Zackary Tyler Supalla

Logan Valerie Todorovich

Logan Zachary Ulmer

Carter David Vainio

Reese Hadrian Wickens

Dylan Michael Willcut

Kehler John Woodland

Kate Elizabeth Zaluski

