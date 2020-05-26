Montana City School will celebrate its eighth grade graduates with individual yard signs and videos to be posted on Facebook and given to parents as a keepsake. The signs will be placed along McClellan Creek Road.
The graduates
Zachary William Anderson
Samuel Peter Ark
WilliamHartwig Valentine Carroll
Devin Richard Ross Champagne
Riley Dean Coffman
Jackson Byron Cosgrove
William Thomas Eaton
Maisie Mahina Evans
Jamie JoAnna Fessenden
Clara Ann Genger
Brett James Grange
Ryan Timothy Grossman
Sydney Marie Harris
Haleigh Rose Henschel
Samantha Kae Hilton
Makenzie Jackson
Aspynn Michelle Jenkins
Avery Don Johnson
Grace Anna Kantorowicz
Belle Marie Kennedy
Ashley KathleenKoenig
Maya Jasmine Kotha
Avery Marie Kraft
Carter Weston Kraft
Benjamin Daniel LaForge
Ronald Charles Leland
Laci Dawn Lemons
Izak Bradley Longcake
Eliana Lynn Lundstrom
Ryan Thomas Maus
Luke Stephen Mest
Maria Susanne Mest
Dylan Charles Mikesell
Abigail Sophia Miller
Kellan Valor Mitchell
Luke Jeremiah Mondloch
Brody Christian Morse
Nora Lee Mullen
Alexander Cole Nance
Seth Charles Nielsen
Evelynn Marie Nielson
Dalton James Noble
Shelby Mae Pearce
Brianna Lynn Plant
Ian Edward Rasmann
Kaylee Ryan Rowsey
Jadyn Elizabeth Ruttenbur
Avery Daniel Sanders
Ariana Elizabeth Schmaus
Clara Jane Schuele
Owen Daniel Schulte
Victoria Brooke Seamons
Reghan Renee Skogen
Jordyn Rae Spencer
Ross Robertson Spencer
Luke Michael Strizich
Braden Tyler Summers
Zackary Tyler Supalla
Logan Valerie Todorovich
Logan Zachary Ulmer
Carter David Vainio
Reese Hadrian Wickens
Dylan Michael Willcut
Kehler John Woodland
Kate Elizabeth Zaluski
