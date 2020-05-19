Dante Filpula Ankney is joining The Boulder Monitor this summer as an intern from the University of Montana. He is a rising junior with a double major in journalism and Spanish. Filpula Ankney is originally from Laurel and has worked as a reporter for the Montana Kaimin in Missoula. While in Laurel, he has written for The Laurel Outlook. He enjoys working at small newspapers and exploring new communities in Montana.
