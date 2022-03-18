Clancy resident and Boulder Monitor columnist Jane Lee Hamman was honored in the U.S. Senate on March 14 as Sen. Steve Daines' "Montanan of the Month."
Speaking on the Senate floor, Daines said Hamman was chosen "for her patriotism, her dedication to serving her community, our great state and our great nation."
"Jane's love for her country is on full display in her monthly column she writes for The Boulder Monitor newspaper," Daines, a Republican who represents Montana, said in the speech. "The goal of Jane's column is to preserve liberty, to educate readers about America's vision of the Declaration of Independence and to celebrate our Constitution."
Hamman has written a monthly column for The Monitor since July 2021. The column appears with the tagline, "Freedom, knowledge & justice." Daines noted that Hamman's "life mantra is, 'living to advance freedom, knowledge and justice for all.'"
The senator also highlighted Hamman's childhood volunteerism, alongside her parents, for Meals on Wheels, and her and her parents' support for Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement. More recently, he noted, "she also shares her values of patriotism and in volunteerism with others while serving as the lay leader of the Clancy United Methodist Church, and as the Oro Fino Chapter registrar of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Additionally, Jane has been appointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte to the Montana State Board of Education and is the chair for the North Jefferson County Public Library District board of trustees."
A transcript of Daines speech is reproduced below:
Madam President, today I have the distinct honor of recognizing Jane Lee Hamman of Jefferson County as Montanan of the Month for her patriotism, her dedication to serving her community, our great state and our great nation.
Jane's selfless contributions began at a young age when she started volunteering for Meals on Wheels with her parents. Jane also joined her parents in supporting Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement as well, believing in equal opportunity and advancements for all people, based on their character, not the color of their skin. In fact, her life mantra is, 'living to advance freedom, knowledge and justice for all.' I think I can speak for all who know her when I say that she truly embraces these ideals.
Jane's love for her country is on full display in her monthly column she writes for The Boulder Monitor newspaper. The goal of Jane's column is to preserve liberty, to educate readers about America's vision of the Declaration of Independence and to celebrate our Constitution. She also shares her values of patriotism and in volunteerism with others while serving as the lay leader of the Clancy United Methodist Church, and as the Oro Fino Chapter registrar of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Additionally, Jane has been appointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte to the Montana State Board of Education and is the chair for the North Jefferson County Public Library District board of trustees.
I have no doubt that her love for the great state of Montana and the United States of America influences every person she meets. It is truly my honor to recognize Jane for her commitment to serving her community, her state and her county while spreading Montana values of service and patriotism. Jane, keep up the great work. I yield back my time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.