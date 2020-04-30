On April 27, The Monitor hosted the first of its 2020 Candidate Forums, featuring primary candidates for House District 75: Republican Marta Bertoglio of Clancy; Republican and incumbent Greg DeVries of Jefferson City; and Democrat Bryher Herak of Basin. Here's a link to the full recording of that conversation.
And two days later, we gathered the candidates for Senate District 38: Republican Jim Buterbaugh of Whitehall, Republican Jane Hamman, from Clancy, and Democrat incumbent Edie McClafferty of Butte. Here's that recording.
We'll provide edited transcripts of both events in the May 6 edition of The Monitor.
