One mobile home owner has taken advantage of a new incentive program to remove derelict units, and there are three pending applications, according to Jefferson County Sanitarian Megan Bullock.
Jefferson County will pay owners of junk mobile homes $500 to assist with their removal, a plan that has been underway since April, but is set to expire on June 30 of next year.
The program is operated on a first-come, first-serve basis and is funded by Montana Department of Environmental Quality grants. The county’s junk mobile home disposal incentive program is also funded by Payments in Lieu of Taxes monies — federal payments made to the county to help offset losses in property taxes due to nontaxable federal lands existing within its boundaries.
So far, the one mobile home in the program was dismantled on-site, put in Giulio Disposal containers and hauled to the Sri-County landfill between Montana and East Helena, said Bullock, who added that she did not know the cost for that service.
An application for the program can be obtained at the Environmental Health Department office, 114 South Washington in Boulder.
It asks the owner to provide the year, size, model, ID number and location of the mobile home and attest that it is no longer fit for human habitation.
The program allows individuals up to two incentives, but additional assistance can be requested and is at the discretion of the Jefferson County Commission.
Once an application is submitted, Bullock said she visits the site and takes a photo of the mobile home. Once the mobile home has been removed, Bullock revisits the site to verify that it has been removed and takes another photo. She then submits the paperwork to the county treasurer to verify if there are any taxes due, and then submits the application to the Commission for final approval.
Once the application is approved, Bullock submits a claim for payment to the applicant of $500.
Jefferson County Treasurer Terri Kunz said there are about 380 mobile homes in the county and many are delinquent on taxes.
For more information, call 225-4126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.