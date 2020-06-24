Two men, ages 51 and 77, competing in a 500 mile “Model T” race, rolled their 1927 “Model T” at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday while turning north onto I-15 at the Boulder interchange according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
One man, believed to be the driver, was life-flighted to Butte’s St. James Healthcare with significant head injuries and later transported to Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital. The passenger was transported to the hospital with broken ribs and minor lacerations, according to Villa.
Th driver was not from Boulder, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle. The Highway Patrol declined to release the names of the two men.
The men had been participating in the 60th annual Montana 500-mile endurance run since Friday, and the Model T competition was expected to end today.
Villa said that highway patrol believes the vehicle turned too sharp and rolled. Both men were not wearing seatbelts because the car is unequipped with them, and no criminal action is being investigated at the moment.
(0) comments
