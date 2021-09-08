A free social event for people living with memory loss is set to kick off in Helena next week.
Offered by the Rocky Mountain Development Council, the first "Memory Cafe" will be held Sept. 15 from 9:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Helena Senior Center's card room. The center is located at 200 S. Cruse St. in Helena. The event will be held monthly.
"Memory Cafe is a safe and welcoming community event for people living with memory loss and their caregivers. Memory Cafe offers a time to socialize and an opportunity to learn where to find support and services," the council stated in a press release. "Each Memory Cafe consists of social and snack time, a presentation or class, and time to get in touch with local resources that are there to help you."
The event is free and does not require a medical diagnosis.
The Sept. 15 event will feature a yoga class. The next event, on Oct. 20, will feature a presentation from Helena historian Ellen Baumler.
To sign-up, contact Claire Marshall at (406) 457-7376 or cmarshall@rmdc.net.
